The Assam Congress has been served with yet another massive setback.

Top Congress leader from Assam and Samuguri MLA Rakibul Hussain has reportedly stepped down as executive member of the APCC.

According to reports, Rakibul Hussain submitted his resignation from all posts Assam Congress.

Rakibul Hussain reportedly stepped down as executive member of Assam Congress after reportedly entering into a conflict with state party chief Bhupen Borah.

Rakibul Hussain reportedly tendered his resignation to All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Rakibul Hussain was nominated as executive member of APCC by Bhupen Borah.

Later, Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain has rejected media reports of him stepping down as executive member of the APCC.

Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain termed the reports as baseless.

“I don’t know from where such rumours came to fore. These are baseless,” Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain said in his clarification.