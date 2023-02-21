DIBRUGARH: A tea garden manager escaped unhurt after his vehicle was set on fire by miscreants at Raidang tea estate in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

The garden manager has been identified as Jagdish Singh Phulera.

According to reports, the incident took place around 4-5 pm on Monday, when the garden manager was on his regular inspection at Section 31 in Raidang tea estate in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

Sources said that the miscreants tried to kill the garden manager by setting his vehicle on fire.

Meanwhile, the manager, Jagdish Singh Phulera, has filed an FIR at Doomdooma police station in Assam.

The All Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) condemned the incident and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

“In the past, the garden manager was attacked three times. Even after filing FIRs multiple times, we are unable to understand why the administration is failing to take the incidents seriously,” stated an ATTSA leader.

The ATTSA alleged that the garden manager was earlier attacked by unidentified miscreants on two accounts.

“A vehicle of a garden manager set on fire by miscreant yesterday. Nobody was injured in the incident. We have started our investigation,” said a police official of Doomdooma police station in Assam.