Guwahati: Two advocates had been recommended to be elevated as judges of the Gauhati High Court by the Supreme Court Collegium.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the appointment on Tuesday.

The Collegium reviewed the suggestions from the Gauhati High Court Collegium, the opinions of officials from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland, the insights of Supreme Court judges familiar with the Gauhati High Court, and the input from the Union Department of Justice (DoJ) to determine the suitability of the lawyers for promotion.

The Department of Justice criticized Nair’s personal integrity, but the Collegium believed that should not prevent his recommendation, especially since the government confirmed that no adverse information was found about his integrity.

The Collegium noted Nair’s extensive practice, reflected in his high professional income and number of reported judgments that he appeared in, and recommended him for elevation to the Gauhati High Court.

The Collegium also received positive opinions from the consultee judges and the DoJ about Goswami’s professional competence and integrity. It therefore proceeded to recommend his name as a Gauhati High Court judge.