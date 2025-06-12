Guwahati: NHPC officials on Thursday clarified recent local media reports claiming structural damage to the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project’s Spillway Block S6 in Arunachal Pradesh.

They assured the public that the dam remains safe and fully functional despite minor surface abrasions occurring during the current monsoon season.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“No structural damage has occurred to the dam structure that poses any safety concern,” stated S.P. Mazumder, DGM (PR), NHPC, directly addressing the apprehensions raised in newspapers and other channels.

According to a press release, Mazumder explained that river flow during the monsoon season carries silt, wooden logs, and boulders.

These materials, as they roll through the spillway gates, cause minor superficial damage to the spillway glacis and lip portion. Such minor damages do not impact the dam’s operational integrity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

NHPC commits to inspecting the affected area after the monsoon season and performing necessary repairs and restoration work.

This constitutes a general, routine practice in hydroelectric projects. Mazumder emphasized that the media’s content regarding the dam’s condition is “not technically correct,” and the dam structure faces no risk.