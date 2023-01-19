Guwahati: With an aim to pave the way for upcoming talent, Dreamz Production House, well known in the modelling and fashion industry has opened the gate for aspirants who want to enter the world of glamour, magnificence and fame with its Mr, Miss, and Mrs India Super Model 2023 contest – Season 9.

The auditions of the show will be held in Guwahati on January 28, Shillong on January 29 and Imphal in the first week of February, said a statement.

The shortlisted candidates will undergo rigorous training and grooming activities to compete for the coveted crown which will be held in Noida Film City in April this year, it said.

The judges for this mega pageant and awards ceremony are Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, Italian model and actress Giorgia Andriani, Bigg Boss and Roadies fame Prince Narula, and actor and Model Rohit Khandelwal amongst others.

Dreamz Production House offers a fantastic opportunity to everybody who wants to excel and is a gateway to the world of fashion, film and entertainment industry with widespread publicity, it added

This show will be an exciting platform for talent across the country as the pageant team will now commence on a nationwide hunt in around 20 cities to audition contestants.

The winners will receive cash prizes along with participation in TVCs, web series, reality shows amongst others. Dreamz Production House organizes multiple events throughout the year to encourage and support young talents.

“The effort of Dreamz Production House is commendable and we need more such platforms to provide an opportunity to every budding talent in India. The show has evolved over the years and I see it going bigger and better this year too. I know it takes a lot of hard work but in the end, it’s completely worth it,” said Former Miss India and actor Neha Dhupia said.

“Beauty pageants are much more than just being beautiful; they are about being strong physically, mentally as well as emotionally and shine as an individual. While the show will have few winners, it will give a platform to many of them who will rule the ramp in future,” she added.

“We are excited to launch another edition of the foremost and prestigious national pageant providing an opportunity for hundreds of young aspirants to rewrite their own destinies. The expectations are bigger this time and we are confident that the show will climb the popularity charts with glamourous face Neha Dhupia taking charge as the jury member for the grand finale.

“This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity and we hope to once again make our mark this year too,” said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.