Assam: Sunil Kanti appointed executive director of IOC's Guwahati refinery

Guwahati: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)-owned Guwahati Refinery announced on Wednesday that Sunil Kanti has officially taken over as the executive director and head of the facility.

Kanti’s appointment comes after the transfer of P K Basumatary, who previously served as the chief general manager and refinery head.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam Career Oil India Limited Guwahati Recruitment

Kanti, a mechanical engineering graduate from the Regional Engineering College in Rourkela, previously held the position of executive director (Materials & Contract) at IOC’s Refineries Headquarters in New Delhi.

With over 20 years of experience, he took charge in Guwahati on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in his career at Indian Oil, where he started as a mechanical engineer in 1994.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Throughout his extensive career, Kanti has worked at several refineries, including Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, and Digboi, as well as at IOC’s Refineries Headquarters.

Also Read: Assam police seizes heroin worth over Rs 2 crore

His experience spans refinery operations and maintenance, materials and contracts, and project commissioning, including international assignments.

Indian Oil emphasized Kanti’s expertise in refinery management and his well-rounded experience, which he will bring to the leadership of the Guwahati Refinery.