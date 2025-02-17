Guwahati: A wave of youthful energy and community spirit washed over the historic Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati on Sunday, as students from Ascent Academy Senior Secondary School, Beltola, joined hands with local residents to wage war against plastic pollution.

This collaborative effort, more than just a clean-up drive, represents a growing movement to reclaim and protect this vital urban oasis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Since November 2024, a dedicated group of citizens has been quietly working to restore Dighalipukhuri’s beauty, organizing weekly clean-ups and steadily removing mountains of discarded plastic. Their efforts, supported by Ascent Academy, gained significant momentum with the students’ enthusiastic participation.

The students weren’t just picking up trash; they were raising awareness. Armed with handmade posters highlighting pressing environmental issues, they engaged with visitors, sparking conversations about responsible waste disposal and the importance of preserving Dighalipukhuri for future generations.

Behind this inspiring initiative is Milin Dutta, a transgender activist, and a team of dedicated local residents and volunteers. For the past 12 Sundays, they’ve diligently collected a staggering 500 kilograms of plastic waste from the Dighalipukhuri grounds. The students’ involvement has breathed new life into their mission.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Our students’ participation in this Dighalipukhuri cleaning drive should hopefully be a trend-setting example for students of other schools to come forward and take this initiative to its logical end,” said Sakina Rashid Hazarika, Director of Ascent Academy.

The school’s commitment extends beyond student involvement, as they have also contributed by providing eco-friendly dustbins and other essential tools and materials for the ongoing clean-up efforts.