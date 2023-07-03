Dighalipukhuri is a popular manmade lake in Guwahati whose bank is surrounded by a pretty garden abundant with a diverse variety of flora and it has remained a classic dating spot for ages.

People of all age groups ranging from children, youths and elderly people often frolic on its banks due to the charming appeal it always gives to the surroundings.

According to historical sources, Dighalipukhuri was dug by King Bhagadatta of Kamrup for the swayamvar of his daughter Bhanumati who became the wife of Duryodhana after being abducted by him with the help of Karna.

Bhagadatta who was the king of Kamrup and fought for the Kaurava side during the eighteen day Mahabharata War had organized a swayamvar for his daughter Bhanumati.

The story goes that many reputed kings of that time including Duryodhana had arrived in the city of Bhagadatta to participate in the swayamvar of Princess Bhanumati.

When the princess was informed about the participants and their lineage, she refused to garland Duryodhana and walked away from him and this rejection angered the arrogant prince of Hastinapura who abducted her and took her away forcefully with the help of his friend Karna.

Duryodhana even challenged the other kings who had come to participate in the swayamvar to battle with him who were all ultimately defeated by Karna.

Princess Bhanumati though initially reluctant to marry Dyuryodhana ultimately agreed to tie the knot with him on seeing the prosperity and greatness of Hastinapura.

As Dighalipukhuri is located near the Assam State Musuem, it is a popular tourist spot too besides being an endearing recreational place for local residents of Guwahati.

While children often loves to play in the park by the lakeside, youths and older people enjoys roaming around its banks for spending lovely times together.

Here are some reasons as to why Dighalipukhuri is a popular and classic dating spot in Guwahati-

1. Charming appeal

The soothing vibes that the waters of Dighalipukhuri literally emanate in its surroundings always enchants the hearts and minds of couples paving the way for a romantic ambience. Its charming appeal always keeps on attracting visitors to its banks.

2. Mystic vibes

Due to the absolute calmness that Dighalipukhuri gives, it is always filled with a mystical air providing a peaceful spot for lovers to spend lovely times together. The atmosphere of mysticism that surrounds this pristine lake fascinates lovers and they have always been choosing it as a dating spot for ages.

3. Peaceful environment

As the place of Dighalipukhuri is always enveloped in an environment of silence despite the hustle and bustle outside its boundaries, it is a perfect spot for lovers to spend hours together engrossed in their own talks. With the glassy waters forever remaining stationery and bereft of ripples unless disturbed by some movement, lovers can engage their own lovey dovey talks sitting or strolling calmly at its banks.

4. Precise location

Due to its location in the heart of Guwahati and because of its lovely green ambience, it has always remained an evergreen dating spot among lovers of the city. From college goers and busy youths to diehard lovebirds and wise elders, the banks of Dighalipukhuri has seen many a type of lovers frolic on its banks and literally have been a place where romance has been kindled.