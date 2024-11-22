Nagaon: Assam’s Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Univesity (MSSU) has taken a significant leap forward in weather monitoring and atmospheric research with the recent installation of a state-of-the-art Lightning Detector.

This crucial equipment, provided by the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) under the Ministry of Space, allows for real-time tracking of lightning activity in the region.

The initiative was spearheaded by the university‘s leadership team, including Vice-Chancellor Mridul Hazarika, Registrar Sarat Hazarika, Joint Registrar Nayan Moni Saikia, and Deputy Registrar Bichitra Bikash.

To commemorate this milestone, the Department of Physics, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), organized a special invited talk titled “Lightning Physics and Observational Techniques” at the university’s conference hall.

Abhay Srivastava, a renowned scientist at NESAC, delivered an insightful presentation, delving into the intricacies of lightning formation and the advanced techniques used for its study.

The event drew the participation of M.Sc. Physics and Post Graduate Diploma in Remote Sensing and GIS students, along with faculty members Kamal Kumar Tanti, Pranjal Sarmah, Rupjyoti Nath, Mira Das, and Maitrayee Chowdhury.

The installation of the Lightning Detector is poised to have a significant impact on various fields. It will contribute to advancements in meteorology, agriculture, and disaster management.

By providing accurate and timely data on lightning strikes, the detector will help mitigate risks associated with lightning and improve weather forecasting capabilities in the region.

This collaborative effort between NESAC and MSSV signifies a commitment to fostering scientific research and technological progress in Assam.