Guwahati: The 64th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has launched a civic action programme at Patkijuli in lower Assam’s Tamulpur district.

Nand Kishore Tamta, Commandant of SSB’s 64th battalion inaugurated the programme under which various activities like the distribution of National Flags, free health check-ups and a veterinary health camp were organised on August 11.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Tamta mentioned that the SSB is endeavouring continuously for augmenting the development prospect of village people through various programmes.

Speaking on the “Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign” he urged locals to hoist the National Flag at their homes from August 13 to August 15 to commemorate the 75th year of India’s Independence.

Referring to this initiative as a social responsibility and small effort towards the village peoples, Tamta emphasized that SSB’s mandate is to safeguard the assigned border and create harmony & brotherhood among the people residing there and support the needy by extending medical help.

The Civic Action Programme was started with a Cultural programme performed by local school students and NGO teams.

A volleyball match between the SSB personnel and members of a local club was also organised.

As many as 600 National Flags were distributed to school students and locals from Patkijuli, Sukhanjuli, Paharpur, Darranga, Sashipur, Hartola and Hathidoba villages.

Dr Chandan Talukdar, (CVO), SHQ Rangia treated 103 livestock and distributed medicines.

Dr M Ranjan Singh (AC, MO) offered medical advice and basic treatment to 230 people from the border villages besides distributing medicines to them.