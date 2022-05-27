Guwahati: A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly committed suicide in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Thursday night.

As per reports, the personnel shot himself with his service rifle at an SSB camp in the Saprakata area.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Kumar (29), a native of Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh and was posted as part of the 6th battalion SSB.

It is not yet known why he took the step but the police are investigating the matter.

Senior SSB officials have reached the spot and assessment on what led to the situation.

The police are checking for all angles as well as foul play.

Officials have not yet revealed much about the situation and further investigations are on.