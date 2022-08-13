Shillong: A 70-feet tall National Flag was hoisted in Assam’s North Lakhimpur on Saturday as part of the celebrations for the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15th.

The 75th Independence of the country is being celebrated with a three-day long programme entitled Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav across s the country.

The flag was hoisted by Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka at the newly built podium on the bank of Rohdhola Pukhuri in North Lakhimpur town in presence of Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan.

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by Chairperson of NL Municipal Board Nivedita Dutta, Deputy Chairperson Pranjal Dutta, Chief Executive Officer Casio Karan Pegu and the local people.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Manab Deka said that the development of the earlier deserted yet historic Rohdhola Pukhuri and the installation of the high mast flag post on its bank was a part of beautification steps aimed at transforming Lakhimpur as one of the key districts of the state.

He asked the public to take care of the historic pond as their own property and to contribute towards maintaining beauty and civic sense in the town.