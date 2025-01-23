Dibrugarh: In a tragic incident, a jawan at the Chabua Air Force Base in Dibrugarh, Assam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday around 7:30 pm.

According to reports, the deceased jawan, identified as Rupesh Singh Pama, served as a Corporal with the 956 Squadron.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At the time of the incident, he was on duty when he was fatally shot reportedly by an AK-103 service rifle.

Chabua police promptly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter.

As of now, authorities have not released any official statement regarding the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!