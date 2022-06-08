The authorities in Assam have imposed several restrictions along the national highway stretch that passes through the Kaziranga national park in view of possible floods.

The Bokakhat sub-divisional magistrate has imposed various restrictions to protect the wildlife of Kaziranga national park in Assam during the floods season.

Speed of vehicles in the stretch of NH-37 starting from the Panbari animal corridor to district/ sub-divisional western boundary near Bagori, has been regulated.

“During high flood season, the wild animals of the Kaziranga national park have a natural tendency to migrate for shelter towards the Karbi Anglong Hills thereby crossing NH-37. While migrating, there is every likelihood of wild animals falling prey to the hands of miscreants or meeting with accidents that may put the lives of passengers as well as wild animals at risk,” an order from the sub-divisional magistrate read.

It added: “There are sufficient grounds to regulate the speed of the vehicles and impose restrictions in the scheduled area, so as to protect human lives and wild animals.”

It has been directed that no vehicle shall exceed the speed limit of 40 km per hour while crossing the Kaziranga national park stretch of NH-37 in Assam.

It has also been directed that no vehicle shall park along the national highway 37, which may obstruct the safe passage of wild animals, birds, reptiles, etc. during migration.

Furthermore, no harm/injury shall be caused to wild animals, birds, reptiles etc. taking shelter on the NH-37; and no lethal weapon shall be carried in and around the national park.