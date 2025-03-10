Guwahati: The state transport department has launched an initiative to enhance road safety and prevent accidents on the National Highway by installing radar speed detection devices on major streets in Guwahati, Assam.

The initiative aims to monitor and control speeding vehicles, promoting safer driving conditions.

Two devices have been installed on both sides of the National Highway at Betkuchi in the city as part of an experimental phase.

These devices display the real-time speed of vehicles, acting as a deterrent for speeding drivers.

Sources say over 20 such devices will be set up at key locations across the city.

While the primary goal is to monitor and control speed, it remains unclear whether the devices will automatically penalize vehicles for exceeding the speed limit.

To ensure proper enforcement, interceptors will patrol the areas, monitoring traffic and taking necessary action against violators.

Both the state transport and police departments will oversee the operation of these devices to improve road safety and discipline.