TEZPUR: Security forces in Sonitpur district of Assam have recovered as many as six handmade bombs.

The bombs were recovered from under the Chirajuli bridge on National Highway-15 in Dhekiajuli area in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The explosives were recovered by a joint patrolling team of Army and Assam police.

The bombs were later defused.

Also read: Assam human rights commission asks Nagaon district admin to submit report on eviction drive

It is suspected that militants placed the bombs under the bridge to disturb peace ahead of the festive season.

No militant organisation, thus far, has claimed responsibility for the activity.