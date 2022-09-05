Guwahati: A primary school teacher allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Bardalani village under Gogamukh police station in North Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday.

The teacher, identified as Rajen Bonia, took the extreme step, on a day when the teaching fraternity across the country was celebrating Teachers’ Day.

According to family members, Bonia has been serving as an assistant teacher at Auniati Koibarta Lower Primary School for the last 30 years but his service was not regularized.

He was suffering from depression as his job has not been regularized for the last 30 years and was working without pay, said his wife.

His body has been sent to Dhemaji District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case of unusual death has been registered at Gogamukh police station and the police have started the investigation.