Dibrugarh: In a shocking incident, a man has allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat before dying by suicide in Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The incident took place at the Plastic surgery ward of AMCH in the early morning on Friday.

The person identified as Ranjit Das, who was arrested by Tinsukia police in a case, was undergoing treatment at the plastic surgery ward of the AMCH.

“On August 15, Ranjit Das was admitted to plastic surgery ward of AMCH with attack acid injury and since then he was undergoing treatment there. On Friday morning, both husband and wife were found lying unconscious in a bathroom of a Surgery unit of AMCH. The wife was already dead but Ranjit Das was still alive. We immediately performed surgery but he also died in the evening,” AMCH Principal cum Chief Superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said.



He said, “Ranjit Das was under the supervision of four policemen who came from Tinsukia with him. He was arrested by police in connection with a case lodged with Tinsukia police station.”



Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said, “Ranjit Das admitted to AMCH with burn injury. We suspect that Ranjit Das silt his wife’s throat with a blade and after that, he cut his own throat.”



He further said, “Right now we cannot say much about the case. We have started our investigation and waiting for the post-mortem report.”