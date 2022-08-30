AIZAWL: Teacher of a government primary school at Thangpui village in Lunglei district of Mizoram, who allegedly stripped a six-year-old girl half naked, has been sent to judicial custody.

The accused teacher, identified as Lalbiakengi, was arrested for allegedly stripping a six-year-old girl off her uniform and sending her home half naked, Mizoram police said.

The accused has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Lunglei district of Mizoram.

Lalbiakengi is currently being held at the Lunglei district jail in Mizoram.

Moreover, the teacher has also been suspended for the misconduct.

The suspension order was issued by Lalhmachhuana, state project director of Samagra Shiksha, Mizoram.

A case against Lalbiakengi was registered under section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 for her misconduct.

“Therefore, PC Lalbiaksangi is deemed to have been suspended in terms of sub rule-2 of Rule 10 of CCS (CCA) Rules 1965 and shall remain under suspension with immediate effect until further order,” it read.

Lalbiakengi was arrested on August 27 by the Mizoram police.

On the other hand, mother of the victim girl has alleged that her daughter was also physically assaulted by a boy at the school.

“On August 22, she was beaten up by a boy. Then again on August 25, the same boy assaulted her again,” the mother said.

“The next day, I went to the school and scolded the boy, only to be rebuked by the teacher in the afternoon,” she added.

Later in the day, the teacher took the girl’s uniform and made her go home half naked.