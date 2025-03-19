Assam: Severe dust pollution force residents indoors

Pathsala: Severe dust pollution, leading to hazardous air quality and forcing residents to stay indoors in several places of Assam with thick dust clouds reducing visibility and creating serious health risks.

“Doctors advise wearing masks and avoiding outdoor activities in polluted areas”.

In Pathsala, locals have reported respiratory problems, eye irritation, and breathing difficulties due to the high concentration of airborne dust.

Authorities have urged people, especially children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, to avoid outdoor activities until the situation improves.

The Authority advised the residents to keep their windows closed, wear masks when necessary, and stay updated on air quality reports as officials work towards addressing the crisis.

Dr. Ridip Kr Mazumdar from Bajali Civil Hospital warned about the health hazards of dust pollution.

He said, “Dust pollution can lead to severe respiratory issues, including asthma, bronchitis, and other lung infections. Wearing a mask, and helmet during two-wheeler riding can significantly reduce the risk of inhaling harmful particles.”

“Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions should take extra precautions and avoid extended outdoor exposure in highly polluted areas to prevent health complications”, Dr Mazumdar added.