Assam: Seven female tea garden workers sustained injuries in an attack by a wild elephant in the Naharkatia area of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred as a group of workers from the Tipam tea estate were walking to their daily morning duties along the Tipam hills.

While some workers managed to escape, the elephant attacked seven female workers from behind, causing significant injuries.

The injured workers are identified as Rashmi Gowala, Mamoni Gowala, Shilpi Bhuyan, Jaya Bawri, Sonali Gowala, Rupali Hazda, and Bobita Bhuyan. Four of the women sustained major injuries, while the remaining three suffered minor injuries. They were admitted to the Naharkatia Civil Hospital.

“There were 17 of us walking on the road when the elephant suddenly attacked us from behind. Seven of us were injured,” one of the workers said.

The tea estate near the Tipam hills often sees elephants roaming the area as they search for food.

Man-elephant conflicts have been increasing due to the shrinking of forest covers, causing elephants to move towards human settlements.