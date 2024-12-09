North Lakhimpur: A wild elephant, venturing out of Dulung Reserve Forest in search of food, caused significant damage to a school in north Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The incident occurred at Rupahi Line LP School in Ukhamati, near Ananda Tea Estate on Sunday night when the jumbo breached the school’s wall and proceeded to destroy the Mid-Day Meal kitchen, play equipment, and furniture.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The school, a crucial part of the community, now faces the daunting task of repair and restoration, particularly as the annual Gunotshav, a significant educational event, is scheduled for the coming month.

The Dulung Reserve Forest is known for its vital elephant corridor, connecting Dulung and Subansiri.

However, this corridor is increasingly threatened by human encroachment, including commercial establishments and road infrastructure.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, the fluctuating water levels in the Subansiri River, regulated by the nearby hydroelectric dam, can pose a serious threat to the elephants’ habitat.

As human-wildlife conflict escalates, urgent measures are needed to protect both wildlife and human communities.

Effective conservation strategies, including habitat restoration and corridor management, are essential to mitigate such incidents and ensure the long-term survival of these magnificent creatures.