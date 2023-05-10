GUWAHATI: A seminar on sports as a profession for women: impetus and Impediments sponsored by National Commission for Women was organized by Gauhati University NSS Cell at the university Campus on Tuesday.

Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, director, Students’ Welfare & Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, GU delivered the welcome address.

Dr Kakati said that Sports as a profession for women has a great importance especially at a time when lot of job opportunities are available in both the government sector and private sector.

He also stressed on promotion of sports as career and removing of obstacles on achieving of excellence in sports.

Participating as the chief guest, Dr Sharmistha Banerjee, professor, department of business management, Calcutta University said that sports as a profession for women has lot of importance and discussed its Impetus and Impediments with the participants.

Dr Polly Vauquline, professor, department of women’s studies, Gauhati University also spoke to the participants in the programme and laid importance on participation of women in sports and taking it as profession. About 100 female participants and many state level, national level sports women participated in the programme.