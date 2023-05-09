Assam Career : Apply for 8 vacancies in Gauhati University

Applications are invited for 8 vacant positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven posts of Project Associate-I / II (JRF/SRF) and one post of Technical Assistant-I in a time bound research project entitled “Multidisciplinary approach for the utilization of natural resources and advanced materials for sustainable development” for a temporary period purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Associate I

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Master’s degree in Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/Botany/ Chemistry /Electronics/ Instrumentation/Physics/Life Science/Zoology and any disciplines

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- + 18% HRA for candidates who have qualified GATE or CSIR/UGC-JRF/NET or similar examination, conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions. Candidates who have not qualified for the above conditions are entitled to a fellowship of Rs. 25,000/- + 18% HRA.

Name of post : Project Associate II

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

I. Master’s degree in Biotechnology/Biochemistry /Botany/Chemistry/Electronics/ Instrumentation / Life Science / Zoology and any related disciplines

II. A minimum 2 years of experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organizations and Scientific activities and services

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 35,000/- + 18% HRA for the candidates

a) who have qualified GATE or CSIR/UGC-JRF/NET or similar examination, conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions and

b) have a minimum 2 years of experience in Research and Development in Industrial and Academic Institutions or Science and Technology Organizations and Scientific activities and services

Candidates who have not qualified for the above conditions are entitled to a fellowship of Rs. 28,000/- + 18% HRA.

Name of post : Technical Assistant I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc. in Botany/Chemistry/ Geology/Physics/Chemistry/or 3 years’ diploma in Engineering and Technology

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- + 18% HRA

How to apply : Candidates should apply for the positions mentioned here by filling up the Google

form as given in the website gauhati.ac.in.

Last date for submission of applications is 25th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here