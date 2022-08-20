Guwahati: The Guwahati police has imposed Section 144 of the CrPc inside the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) office complex and within the radius of 100 metres of the SEBA complex at Bamunimaidam in the city prohibiting several activities.

According to a notification issued from the office of the Guwahati police commissioner, the order has come into force with effect from August 20.

According to the notification, assembly of more than five persons, agitation, demonstration, procession and shouting of slogans in the area have been prohibited without prior permission from the competent authority.

The restriction has been imposed, to ensure peaceful movement of the office staff of SEBA and such other person authorized by SEBA engaged in conducting and monitoring of the process of receiving/depositing and scrutinizing the answer scripts/OMR sheets of written examination for recruitment to Class-iii and Class-iv in different State Government establishments.

The SEBA on behalf of the “State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-Ill Posts” and “State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-IV Posts” will conduct the written examinations in different examination centres covering 25 districts of Assam on August 21, August 28 and November 11, 2022.

The SEBA office is earmarked as a designated place for receiving/depositing and scrutinizing of the answer script/OMR sheets and other examination materials for the examination to be held in different examination centres of the entire state of Assam.

In order to hold the receipt/deposit and scrutiny process of answer script/OMR sheets and other examination materials of the examination smoothly and to restrict the involvement of any undesired external influence, no malpractices should be allowed during the process, which might vitiate the peaceful environment in and around the SEBA complex, said the notification.



“There is every possibility of unscrupulous elements resorting to unfair means to disturb the process in and around the SEBA complex which is likely to create obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety, or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot, of an affray,” it added.

Therefore, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has promulgated Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of more than five persons and imposing other restrictions.

