Guwahati: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will release the Assam HSLC Results today at 10 am.

The official announcement about the Assam Board SEBA results was made by the Chief Minister CM Hemant Biswa Sarma through his Twitter account.

The results of Assam High Madrassa exam 2022 will also be published on Tuesday.

The students who appeared for the Assam Board examination 2022 can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in besides some third party website.

Students would be able to check the Assam class 10 result 2022 via SMS and android app as well.

This year, a total of 4, 31, 132 students have appeared for HSLC examination and 11,245 students have appeared for AHM exam 2022.

SEBA conducted Assam HSLC exam 2022 from March 15 to March 31, 2022 in offline mode.

To check the Assam HSLC Result 2022, candidates are required to enter their examination roll number, roll code, and security captcha on the official website of SEBA.

Soon after entering the required details, students should verify these details against the hall ticket and then submit them on the portal.