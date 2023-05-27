GUWAHATI: The second edition of Assam Premier Handball League organized by Assam Handball Academy and Assam Handball Association got underway at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati on Saturday.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria while inaugurating the tournament said the game is very popular in the Northeast.

“I am happy that the Assam Handball Academy and the Assam Handball Federation have been instrumental in the development of the game in the state.

“Their efforts have resulted in organizing this tournament for the second time, the Governor exhorted.

Highlighting the importance of sports, the Governor said sports have a magical way of bringing people together, transcending boundaries and differences, and instilling a deep sense of teamwork and cooperation.

Sports make the players more disciplined, healthy, active and punctual.

This gives every player the strength to face any difficult situation in personal as well as professional life.

It increases the strength and energy level of body and mind. It teaches everyone to work in a team by developing the spirit of team cooperation and team building.

More inclination towards sports makes both a sportsperson healthier and financially stronger.

This is the reason why the government is paying maximum attention to this area.

Executive director, Handball Federation of India Dr Anandeshwar Pandey, president of Assam Handball Association Amal Narayan Patowary, vice president of Assam Olympic Association Bishnuram Nunisa, member secretary, state level advisory committee Gitartha Goswami along with a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.