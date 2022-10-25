GOALPARA: The Goalpara district administration in Assam sealed the newly-inaugurated Miya museum on Tuesday.

The sealing of the newly-inaugurated Miya museum in Goalpara district of Assam came on the day chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised questions on the funding of the museum.

A notice was pasted at the door of the Miya museum in Goalpara district of Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the state police will investigate the source of funds that were used to set up a Miya museum in the state.

A Miya museum was recently inaugurated at Lakhipur in Dapkarvita under Goalpara district of Assam.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that investigation into the funding of the new Miya museum will start in a few days.

The Assam CM added that those involved in the setting up of the Miya museum in Goalpara district will come under the ambit of the probe.

The management of the Miya museum will be grilled on the items that have been put on display at the museum that actually belong the Assamese culture, CM Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that if the management of the Miya museum fail to come up with satisfactory answers, legal action would be initiated against it.

The Assam chief minister also hinted at a possible attempt to take hostage the Assamese culture by setting up the Miya museum.

“All the items that are on display at the Miya museum are being used by the Assamese people. The plough items used for catching fish, all belong to the Assamese community,” the Assam CM said hinting at a possible attempt to take hostage the Assamese culture.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma added that only lungi (a multi-coloured men’s skirt usually tied around the lower waist below the navel) is an item on display at the museum that actually belongs to the Miya community.

“What’s new in it? Tools and equipment kept there belong to Assamese people except for ‘Lungi’. They must prove to government that ‘Nangol’ is used only by Miya people and not others, otherwise a case will be registered,” the Assam CM said.

He added: “The intellectuals of the state must think about it. They called me communal when I raised my voice against Miya poetry. Now Miya poetry, Miya school and even a Miya Museum is here.”