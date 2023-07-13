Guwahati: In a proud moment for the nation and the scientific community of Assam, accomplished Assamese scientist Chayan Dutta will lead the launch control operations of the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission.

An alumnus of Dept of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Tezpur University, Dutta, who is working as a Scientist/Engineer-G at UR Rao Satellite Centre, Department of Space is heading the “On Board Command Telemetry, Data Handling & Storage System, Lander, Chandrayan-3” as Deputy Project Director.

The Command and Data Handling subsystem is essentially the “brains” of the orbiter and controls all spacecraft functions.

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been entrusted with the responsibility. This mission represents a significant milestone for our nation and the global scientific community,” Dutta said.

Wishing Dutta and the entire team, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University said, “This significant development not only showcases India’s commitment to space exploration but also highlights the exceptional talent and expertise present within the country. This is indeed a proud moment for the nation, Assam, and Tezpur University”.