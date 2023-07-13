Guwahati: As the water level in the Brahmaputra River saw a sudden increase, the ferry services to and from Majuli in Assam have been suspended indefinitely.

As per reports, the water level saw an increase on Wednesday night and it neared the danger line in the Brahmaputra on Thursday morning.

The services were suspended as the rising water level along with other factors poses a threat to the safety of the passengers and the crew as a whole.

The decision was to suspend the services indefinitely keeping in mind the severity of the situation.

The Aphalamukh-Nimati and Kamalabari-Nimati ferry services were affected.

Inland Water Transport officials said that the services were operating normally till Wednesday but with the sudden rise, the disruption had to be put in place.

The water levels rose sharply last night which forces officials to suspend the services.