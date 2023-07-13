Imphal: The Manipur Police have registered a criminal case against Pramot Singh, the chief of Meitei Leepun on various charges, including promoting enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy.

As per reports, the case was registered on July 8 at the Kangpokpi police station. The case was based on a complaint lodged by the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO).

The KSO has accused Pramot Singh and another group called Arambai Tenggol of instigating violence in Manipur.

It may be mentioned that since May 3 this year, ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities are being reported from the state.

These tensions escalated after a tribal solidarity march on May 3, leading to the loss of more than 140 lives and displacing over 54,000 people.

The Kuki Students Organisation lodged a complaint on June 13, and the First Information Report (FIR) was officially registered on July 8.

The Manipur Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, collecting evidence to support the allegations against Pramot Singh.