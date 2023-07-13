Guwahati: The police have arrested a 60-year-old elderly man who is accused of raping a minor girl in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

As per reports, the man has been identified as Dhiren Dutta.

He allegedly raped the 13-year-old minor girl whom he found alone at her house.

The man is a milk seller and had visited the girl’s house to deliver milk as per schedule in the Lakhinagar area of the district.

Also Read: Assam: Government mandates government employees to serve in “Durgam” areas for 3-5 Years

However, reports stated that when he found that the girl was alone in the house, he took a chance and allegedly raped her.

Also Read: Manipur: MLAs urge Centre to replace Assam Rifles for peace restoration

When the girl later informed her parents, they called the police.

The police took note of the identification of the man and arrested him.

Legal proceedings against the accused have been initiated.