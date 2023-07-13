Guwahati: The Assam Government has now mandated that all government employees must serve in designated “Durgam” (interior) areas of the state for a period of 3-5 years during their tenure.

The decision was announced following a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister stated that the move is aimed at improving citizen-centric governance and service delivery.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu explained that the “Sugam to Durgam” scheme received in-principle approval.

Under this scheme, government employees, regardless of their job class, will be required to work in specific “Durgam” areas for a designated period.

These areas have been identified as regions requiring focused attention and development, he added.

Along with this, the cabinet approved for an increase in reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the More Other Backward Classes (MOBC) in higher education institutions.

The reservation will be raised from the existing 15% to 27%.

As a result, there will be an increase in the number of reserved seats in higher education institutions for candidates belonging to six communities, namely Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes.