Guwahati: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the elevation of Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, as the next Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

This recommendation follows the Collegium’s proposal to elevate the current Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, to the Supreme Court, thereby creating a vacancy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Justice Kumar completed his early education at St. Michael’s High School in Patna and graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University. He later obtained his LL.B. from the Campus Law Centre at Delhi University and enrolled as an advocate with the Patna High Court on July 9, 1991.

The judiciary appointed him as an additional judge of the Patna High Court on May 15, 2014. He later took the oath of office at the Delhi High Court on January 7, 2015, following his transfer.

On April 21, 2016, authorities confirmed his position as a permanent judge of the Patna High Court. He returned to Patna following a second transfer on November 21, 2017.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Justice Kumar has been serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Patna High Court since January 2025.