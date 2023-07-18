Guwahati: Two armed miscreants on bikes looted Rs 2.87 lakh from a man in Juria of Nagaon, Assam on Tuesday.

As per reports, the victim was an owner of a Customer Service Point (CSP) of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the Dagaon area.

Identified as Abul Bassar, narrowly escaped death after the miscreants resorted to firing during the robbery.

According to the victim’s statement, the incident occurred while he was en route to the CSP with the cash.

Suddenly, two bike-borne men approached him from behind.

The pillion rider, wielding a pistol, threatened Abul Bassar and demanded the bag filled with money.

As Abul refused to hand over the bag, one of the miscreants opened fire.

Abul, however, managed to dodge the shot, narrowly avoiding a tragic fate.

Despite his escape, the bikers managed to snatch the bag containing the cash before making a getaway.

Following the incident the police have initiated an investigation.