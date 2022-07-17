PATHSALA: The police in Bajali district of Assam seems to have failed in checking incidents of robbery and chain-snatching in Pathsala.

Incidents of robbery and chain snatching in Pathsala, Assam have been on the rise in recent times.

Locals allege that the police have failed to arrest the miscreants.

People are concerned about their safety and security.

On Friday night, thieves stole around Rs 2 lakh and gold ornaments worth around Rs 4 lakh from the residence of police official named Suresh Kalita.

Kalita works at the special branch of the Assam police headquartered at Kahilipara in Guwahati, Assam.

Moreover, two separate incidens of chain snatching were also reported from Pathsala in Bajali district in Assam, when motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the chain from a woman’s neck in broad daylight on Wednesday.

As per report, few days ago thieves stole mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakhs from a store named- MS creator in Pathsala town near state bank of India branch.