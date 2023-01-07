Guwahati: A retired policeman was killed when a police officer opened fire at him in North Assam’s Dhemaji district on Saturday.

According to reports, retired police officer Amulya Barua was shot dead by Alok Konwar, a sub-inspector at Dibrugarh Police Station, with his service pistol.

The sub-inspector reportedly left Dibrugarh this morning after emergency night duty, travelled to Dhemaji, and fired three times at Amulya Barua, a retired police officer from Arunachal Pradesh.

The police suspect that Konwar shot dead the ex-policeman due to a personal dispute.

“Alok Konwar has already surrendered before the police after committing the crime. We have launched an investigation into the incident,” said a police official.