Guwahati: A retired Army man, Nareshwar Rabha, lost his life after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Assam‘s Goalpara district.

The incident occurred on Saturday, leaving the community in a state of shock and despair.

According to a Assam Forest department official, Rabha was traversing the area on his bicycle when he encountered the herd of elephants. The elephants, startled by his presence, launched an attack, inflicting severe injuries on Rabha.

Despite the valiant efforts of locals who rushed Rabha to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, the extent of his injuries proved too severe. Doctors regrettably declared him dead upon arrival.

Rabha’s demise marks yet another escalation in the escalating man-elephant conflict plaguing Assam. Recent days have witnessed a surge in such incidents, with several individuals losing their lives to elephant attacks.

The escalating conflict has raised concerns among local residents and environmentalists alike. The Assam Forest department is urgently reviewing the situation and devising strategies to mitigate such incidents.

In the wake of this tragedy, the community mourns the loss of a respected member. Rabha’s family and friends are deeply saddened by this sudden and devastating event.

As the investigation into the incident continues, authorities are emphasizing the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wild elephants.

This tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the need for harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.