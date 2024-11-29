Assam: Renowned Educationist Prof PK Goswami passes away at 84

Guwahati: Professor Pradip Kumar Goswami, a visionary leader in technical education from Assam, passed away at the age of 84. His demise is an immense loss to the academic community.

Prof Goswami had a distinguished academic career, graduating from Assam Engineering College and IIT Bombay.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He began his career as a lecturer at Jorhat Engineering College and later became the Head of the Electrical Engineering Department at Assam Engineering College.

Also Read: Assam: Seven arrested for buying stolen electronics in Sribhumi

Goswami served as the Director of Technical Education, Assam, until 2006.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also worked as the founding Head of the Electrical Engineering Department at Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT).

Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC still to take decision on ADC polls

Throughout his career, he was committed to excellence and innovation.

He established state-of-the-art laboratories and secured funding for projects that advanced practical education and research.

He was also a member of the Board of Studies at Assam Science and Technology University.