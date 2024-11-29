Guwahati: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya is yet to decide whether to contest the upcoming polls to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

Meghalaya TMC president Charles Pyngrope said that the executive committee has not discussed the matter yet but may meet next week to decide on the course of action.

Pyngrope said that he would inform the party’s general secretary in charge of Meghalaya, Manas Bhuyan, about the ADC polls and move forward based on his advice.

Meanwhile, other political parties in the state have started gearing up for the polls.

The Voice of the People Party has declared its first list of candidates, while the United Democratic Party has begun identifying and screening its candidates.

The state Congress has also started the candidate-selection process at the grassroots level.

The BJP has adopted a cautious approach, focusing on the issues of each constituency and selecting winnable candidates.

The National People’s Party (NPP) has stated that it is fully prepared for the ADC polls in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills regions.

The elections to the KHADC were delayed due to the delimitation exercise and are now likely to be held by March-end.