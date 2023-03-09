Guwahati: Kashi Nath Hazarika, a renowned banker of Assam and former chairman cum managing director (CMD) of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) passed away in Guwahati on Thursday.

Hazarika breathed his last at NEMCARE Hospital in Guwahati around 11 a.m. on Thursday following a prolonged illness.

He leaves behind his wife, two daughters, a son, and a host of relatives.

Hazarika was also associated with North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corpn Ltd and Rgvn (North East) Microfinance Limited.

He also served as an adviser to the North Eastern Council (NEC).

While he was posted at SBI, Hazarika became the general secretary and subsequently the president of the State Bank of India Officers’ Association (SBOA), Northeast Circle.