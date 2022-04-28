AGARTALA: The North Eastern Council (NEC) has sanctioned an amount of Rs 2.03 crore for modernisation of a tea estate in Tripura.

The amount has been sanctioned for modernisation of the Brahmakunda tea estate in West Tripura district.

This was informed by Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) chairman Santosh Saha.

“NEC has sanctioned Rs 2.03 crore for modernisation of Brahmakunda tea estate,” Saha informed.

Notably, the Tripura government had sent proposals to the NEC for modernisation of the Brahmakunda and Durgabari tea estate.

Tripura government also proposed setting up of a tea museum at Durgabari tea estate.

Out of the three proposals, the NEC sanctioned Rs 2.03 crore for modernisation of the Brahmakunda tea estate, while “the NEC is considering the other two projects”.

“We are in touch with the NEC representatives for acquiring sanctions for the two other proposals,” TTDC chairman Santosh Saha said.

Tripura is one of the tea producing states in India with at least 54 big tea gardens and 2755 small tea growers.

Nearly 100 lakh kg of tea is being produced in Tripura annually.