

Guwahati: On the 71st anniversary of the passing of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, the iconic freedom fighter and cultural icon of Assam, people across the state paid tribute to him on the occasion of Silpi Diwas.

January 17 marks the day of his passing and is observed as a significant day in Assamese history. Agarwala was a renowned poet, playwright, songwriter, and filmmaker and is credited with introducing realism to Assamese cinema.

Various ways of paying tribute to him were observed across the state on this day.

He is considered one of the most important figures in the history of Assamese cinema with him directing the first Assamese language film Joymoti in 1935.

On the day artists Rajen Gohain and Pokhila Lekthepi were presented with the Silpi Awards 2023.

The chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Jyoti Prasad Agarwala resides in the hearts of each Assamese.