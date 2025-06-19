Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the State has recorded a decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to 125 during 2020-22 from 490 in 2001-03.

Taking to his official social media handle X, CM Sarma also confirmed a substantial improvement in the state’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stated that the remarkable reduction in maternal deaths, from an MMR of 480 in 2006 to 125 in 2022, marks one of India’s sharpest declines in this critical health indicator.

A Landmark Milestone in Assam’s Healthcare Journey



From a Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of 480 in 2006 to 125 in 2022 — Assam has recorded one of the sharpest declines in maternal deaths in India.



This transformation reflects our unwavering commitment to maternal and child… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 19, 2025

“This transformation reflects our unwavering commitment to maternal and child health, a journey I have personally been part of, first as Health Minister and now as Chief Minister. A matter of immense personal satisfaction,” stated CM Sarma.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Citing the human impact of these statistics, the Chief Minister added, “Every number in this decline represents a life saved, a mother embraced by her family, and a future made secure.”

Expressing profound personal satisfaction over this milestone, Chief Minister Sarma extended his heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, and health officials across Assam. “Your dedication has made this possible,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, CM Sarma said the state’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has also significantly improved in the state.

Over the last two decades, tremendous efforts have been undertaken, especially in the last 10 years, due to which significant improvement has been observed in the reduction of maternal mortality, he said.

“Assam is no longer the highest MMR state in the country. Assam’s MMR is now better than Madhya Pradesh (159), Chhattisgarh (141), Uttar Pradesh (141), and Odisha (136) as per the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2020-22,” the Chief Minister said.

Talking about the IMR, Sarma said the benchmark indicator in 2005 in Assam was 68, way above the national figure of 58.

As per SRS data, “IMR of Assam improved to 36 (in 2020), 34 (in 2021) and 32 (in 2022),” he added.