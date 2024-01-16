DIBRUGARH: After 18-long years, Ranji Trophy (Elite Group) match is slated to be played in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Sports lovers of the “tea city” in Assam are eagerly waiting for the match between Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

The match will be played at DDSA stadium in Dibrugarh from January 19 to 22.

The last Ranji Trophy match to be played at the DDSA outdoor stadium in Dibrugarh, Assam was in 2005 between Assam and Kerela.

Niranjan Saikia, general secretary of the Dibrugarh District Sports Association said: “We are happy that after 18 years, Ranji Trophy (Elite Group) match will be played at the DDSA outdoor stadium.”

He added: “We are fully prepared to host the match between Assam and Andhra Pradesh, which will played from January 19-22. BCCI pitch curator has already come and preparing the pitch for the match.”

“We are expecting a good crowd for the match. Cricket lovers are eagerly waiting to see Hanuma Vihari bat for Andhra Pradesh. Now, we have the infrastructure to host Ranji Trophy matches in Dibrugarh,” Saikia said.

Interestingly, Parag Das, father of Assam captain Riyan Parag had represented Assam in the last Ranji Trophy match that was played in Dibrugarh from November 19 to 22 in 2005.

Now, his son, Riyan Parag will lead the Assam team in the Ranji Trophy match with Andhra Pradesh in Dibrugarh.