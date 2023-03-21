Guwahati: Actor Rani Mukerji on Tuesday paid a visit to Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam on the actor’s 45th birthday.

The actor offered puja at the shakti shrine atop Nilachal Hills to seek blessings on the special occasion.

After landing at LGBI Airport in Guwahati, Rani Mukerji headed straight to Kamakhya temple in an SUV to offer prayers at the temple.

The actor was seen wearing a pink and red suit and matching pink shoes. The actor also carried a bag and wore dark sunglasses.

“I am very happy to be here. I thank Ma Kamakhya for being able to offer prayer on my birthday,” the actor told reporters at the temple premises.

Rani visited the temple a few days after the release of her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.