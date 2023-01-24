Guwahati: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, on Monday, visited the revered Kamakhya Temple atop the Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

Anant Ambani arrived in Guwahati earlier in the day and headed straight to the Kamakhya Temple amid tight security.

He offered obeisance to the Goddess Kamakhya and sought the blessings of the revered Goddess.

Anant Ambani’s visit to Guwahati comes just a few days after his wedding. On January 19 Anant tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant.

The newly-wed couple sought the blessing of Lord Krishna at the temple before beginning their engagement ceremonies.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani have three children — twins Akash and Isha, and youngest son Anant.

Their daughter Isha married Piramal Group heir Anand Piramal in December 2018. They were last month blessed with twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

Elder son Akash married diamantaire Russell Mehta’s daughter Shloka in March 2019. They have a two-year-old son, Prithvi.