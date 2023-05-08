Guwahati: Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and legislator Ramendra Narayan Kalita has claimed that at least 2-3 MLAs from the Congress party will soon be joining the AGP.

Kalita, who represents the West Guwahati Assembly constituency, said that the Congress party is now “withered in the bud” and is no longer a factor for the AGP.

He further added that the AGP needs at least four seats out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state and that the party has its eyes on Guwahati, Barpeta, Mangaldai, Tezpur, and Nagaon as their candidates have higher chances of winning there.

“We have our eyes on Guwahati, Barpeta, Mangaldai, Tezpur, and Nagaon as we our candidates have a higher chances of winning there. Dhubri however seems to be out of luck,” he expressed.

Earlier, Kalita had indicated that he would be urging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allocate preferable seats to the AGP.

At the same time, AGP worker’s conferences were held in Kaliabor, Mangaldoi, Tezpur and Nagaon, indicating the party’s seriousness towards the upcoming elections.