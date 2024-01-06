Assam: Prohibitory orders issued in Nalbari as elephant herd seen on street

Guwahati: On Saturday, the district administration in Nalbari, Assam imposed prohibitory orders in Ghograpar as a herd of wild elephants entered the area.

An official said that a massive herd “invaded” the localities in Ghograpar in search of food.

The elephants entering the human-inhabited areas pose threats to both humans and animals.

The official said that prohibitory orders were issued as people usually try to chase away elephants on their own.

Trying to chase away elephants usually enrages them prompting them to attack humans.

The official said that attempts to send the elephants back to the forest area are on.

The elephants reportedly had entered the areas in search of food and had already damaged some property in the area.

The administration has also urged everyone to remain calm and not come out of their houses till the herd is sent back.