Guwahati: BJP MLA and former Assam minister Ranjit Dutta’s son has reportedly been detained by the police in Guwahati’s Jorabat area for driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday night.

As per sources, the BJP leader’s son identified as Deepjyoti Das was accompanied by two others as they were detained by the police.

They were intercepted by the police during a routine check by the traffic branch.

Also Read: Assam: 900 young minds sensitised on rhino’s importance to ecosystem

On checking if they were under the influence of alcohol, the police found that all of them had alcohol levels of over 120 on the breathalyzer.

Their vehicle has also been kept at the Jorabat Police Outpost.

Also Read: Assam: Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslims to not travel during Ram Mandir inauguration

The vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner bearing registration AS32A3333 was registered under Deepjyoti’s name and had stickers of BJYM, the youth wing of BJP on it.

The three were allegedly driving at a very high speed and were on their way to Guwahati from Nagaon’s side.

Police have not yet released further details about the incident.